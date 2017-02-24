Court - Man who was five times over drink driving bar in Mountmellick is jailed

A drunk driver who was almost five times over the legal limit was given a three month prison sentence on Wednesday.

Kevin Davis(28) with an address at 18 Hillview Crescent, Killeigh, Co Offaly was arrested on suspicion of drink driving at Derrycloney,

Mountmellick, Co Laois on February 5, 2016.

A urine sample revealed

his alcohol level was 329mgs per 100ml. He pleaded guilty to the offence at a sitting of Portlaoise District Court. The court heard it was the defendant’s third conviction for drink driving.

Solicitor Philip Meagher said his client was in receipt of social welfare and lived between his partners’ house and his home.

He said the man had lost two friends in tragic circumstances, a relationship had broken down and his client was now “drink abstinent” and attending AA.

“He has written a letter explaining where he was at that particular time in his life,” said Mr Meagher.

After reading the letter, Judge Catherine Staines pointed out that it is a third conviction for drink driving and if the defendant were to

“kill someone, kill a child,” she said, “I just can’t have it on my conscience.”

She handed down a three month prison sentence and, at the request of Mr Meagher, fixed recognisance in case of appeal.