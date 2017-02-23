Masterplan sought for footpaths in Rathdowney, Borris-in-Ossory and Durrow on councillor's agenda

Footpaths are to be inspected in three Laois villages to prioritise which need to be repaired urgently.

Mr Edmond Kenny, Acting Senior Executive Engineer, told the Independent councillor Brendan Phelan that Laois County Council would respond to his request in relation to Rathdowney, Borris-in-Ossory and Durrow.

“An inspection of footpaths will be undertaken with the councillor to prioritise those footpaths in greatest need. A proposal can be prepared and costed subject to funding being provided the works can be carried out,” said a reply to the Municipal District meeting for the towns.

Cllr Phelan said there is a limited fund each year. He said a long term plan should be prepared so that footpaths can be upgraded.