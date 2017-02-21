Another big award for Scoil Chríost Rí in Portlaoise

There has been another big win for a Portlaoise school which is now won of Ireland's fittest school

Scoil Chríost Rí, Portlaoise, have been awarded Ireland’s Most Improved Girl’s School as part of the 2016 Irish Life Health, Schools Fitness Challenge.

The school on the Borris Road has already enjoyed spectacular success on the sports field and was a previous winner of the Fittest Girls School in Ireland.

Jim Dowdall, Managing Director at Irish Life Health congratulated the Laois school.

“Congratulations Scoil Chríost Rí, Portlaoise, on your win!The Irish Life Health Schools Fitness Challenge is a national health initiative designed to assess and improve fitness levels among Irish secondary students with the aim of improving overall health.

Over a quarter of all Irish secondary schools signed up for the 2016 Irish Life Health Schools Fitness Challenge. The programme was overseen by Prof. Niall Moyna in the Centre for Preventive Medicine, Dublin City University with a total of 126,162 secondary school students taking part from 2012 – 2016.

The challenge was created with the aim of making physical fitness a national priority and to encourage young people to be proactive in adopting a healthier and more active lifestyle.