Gardaí attacked with rocks in Mountmellick before seizing big haul of stolen goods

There were violent scenes in Mountmellick yesterday when gardaí came under attack from rocks and other weapons as they swooped on what is supected to have been an organised gang operating out of the Laois town.

Gardaí swooped on a house in the Silverbrook area of Mountmellick at around 1pm Monday after getting search warrant under the theft and fraud offences act at Portlaoise District Court.

When they arrived, gardaí were immediately confronted by up to 10 adults and juveniles. A Garda spokesperson told the Leinster Express that the police were met with 'severe resistance' as they arrived to carry out the search.

Gardaí are believed to have come under attack with a hail of rocks and other missiles. As a result reinforcements were called from Portlaoise and Portarlington. These included members of the mobile armed response unit.

Gardaí eventually got the situation under control and entered the house. During a search they discovered up to €15,000 worth of electrical tools and other items. Because of the the extent of the haul, Gardaí were still cataloging what they seized on Tuesday afternoon. Some of the items have already been traced back to a suspected burglary in Dublin.

One man, aged 20 and a male juvenile, were arrested at the scene. The were brought to Portlaoise Garda Station but were later released without charge.

Garda say a file is bein prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions in relation to the man ahead of possible charges. The juvenile will be processed through the national Juvenile Liason Office.

Garda are still investigating the incident and further arrests are likely.