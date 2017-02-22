€2,500 goods stolen from van parked at Portlaoise Leisure Centre

Some €2,500 worth of goods was stolen from a parked vehicle at Portlaoise Leisure Centre yesterday (Monday, February 21).

Just before 6pm, a yellow Volkswagen Transporter van was broken into and various items taken, including electrical items, phones, wallets, and work materials such as tools.

A garda spokesperson has told the Leinster Express that the approximate total value of the stolen goods was €2,500.

If anyone witnessed anything in the car park of the leisure centre at this time, or noticed anyone near the distinctive yellow Volkswagen van, they should call Portlaoise Garda Station on 05786 74100.