Woman's handbag robbed in Portarlington car park

A woman had her handbag stolen at the weekend in broad daylight in the car park of a Portarlington supermarket.

Cash, jewellery and bank cards were all stolen, when the handbag was snatched in a matter of seconds in the car park of Aldi on the town’s Main Street, just before 1pm on Sunday, February 20.

The woman had left the handbag in her car while she returned to the store for something, and when she came back the thief had already fled with her possessions.

If anyone saw anything that can help the gardaí, they should call Portlaoise Garda Station on 05786 74100.