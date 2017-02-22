Landmark Georgian house on sale for just €90,000 in Mountmellick

What is described as 'one of the most important houses in Laois' has gone on the market today at the bargain basement guide price of €90,000.

The 250 year old three storey house includes a cellar, and is in the heart of Mountmellick in the town's Georgian O'Connell Square.

At €90,000 it is €15,000 cheaper than a three bed semi-detached house for sale in nearby Grove Park.

Hume Auctioneers say the house is ready for decorating, and includes a large rear yard that can be refenced and returned to a garden with carparking.

"This exceptionally attractive residence offers an outstanding opportunity to acquire a home of extreme distinction ready for completion. Built in 1770, the property boasts outstanding period features and proportions. The main restoration work has been completed. The finishing touches can now be added to the purchasers taste," they say.

The severe archway cut through to the rear of the terraced property may dent it's attractiveness, and beggar belief at how it was allowed by planners, but undoubtedly creates easy vehicular access.

The many pictures show a bright massive interior with many period features still remaining, including fireplaces and an elegant stairs, begging for some tender loving care by a new owner.

