Extension planned for Portlaoise Rugby Club

A decision is imminent on a planning application by Portlaoise Rugby Football Club to build an extension to their existing changing rooms.

The club, at Togher, Portlaoise, wants to increase the existing building from 726 square metres to 882 square metres, in an extension which will include two ladies changing rooms, ladies showers and toilets, and a gym.

In a report submitted to Laois County Council, the club said that the intention is to have all the changing areas under one roof. They said that the existing ladies changing facilities are very confined and located in the clubhouse beside the bar and men’s toilets.

As part of the development, two parking bays will be allocated for bicycle racks to encourage members to cycle to the facility. No additional traffic is expected, with the current 380 parking spaces at the club deemed more than sufficient for the 294 spaces required.

A decision is due from Laois County Council by March 7.