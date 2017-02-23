Portarlington the main victim in Laois as Storm Doris eases

ESB crews are working in Portarlington to repair power lines in the wake of Storm Doris but there are few reports of extensive damage around Laois.

ESB Networks says around 56,000 customers are without power as Storm Doris swept across Ireland. Most of the large faults have been reported in counties Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Leitrim and Dublin.

However, Portarlington and Celbridge in Co Kilare were reported to have experienced large cuts. An important power line runs through Portarlington.

Otherwise, the Laois Fire Service has had little impact so far. Crews from Portlaoise, Portarlington, Mountrath and Durrow were called out overnight but none attended scenes of major damage.

Speaking on RTÉ's Morning Ireland, ESB Corporate Communications Manager Bernardine Moloney said there are 100 separate outages.

She said crews were out last night and early this morning restoring power but said it would be "well into the day" before everything was assessed and reconnected.

Ms Moloney asked customers to check on the ESB's powercheck website to see if their outage is listed.

If it is not, customers can contact EBS Networks on 1850-372-999.

She urged everyone to be careful until power has been restored and to report any fallen lines to the ESB.