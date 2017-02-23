Gardaí investigating break-in at Mountrath Community School

Gardaí are appealing for information regarding a break in at Mountrath Community School on Wednesday afternoon.

Thieves smashed open a rear door at the school and cut telephone wires and smashed the alarm system, before gaining entry. The incident occurred at around 4.30pm.

Nothing appears to have been taken in the raid.

If anyone saw anything suspicious in the vicinity on Wednesday afternoon, they are asked to contact Portlaoise Gardaí at 057 86 74100.