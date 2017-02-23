Grim rent hikes in Laois says Brian Stanley TD

The latest figures on private rental costs in Laois are alarming and that the case for rent controls is now unanswerable, according to TD for the county.

Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley said The latest Daft.ie Rental Price Report makes "grim reading" as the data shows that rent prices in Laois rose by 15.9% in 2016 with the average price now at €746 per month.

"Those people on low wages and renting their homes are in a particularly difficult position with many facing homelessness. They don’t receive any rent supports and the rapidly rising rents can mean they could be paying up to 50% of their disposable income on rent," he said.

To purchase a three bedroomed house in Laois with a 30 year mortgage at 3.75% costs €435 per month while it costs over €750 per month to rent.

“The Government failed to include Laois as an area designated for rent controls. It is becoming increasingly apparent that what we urgently need are rent controls which link rent costs to the rate of inflation and Sinn Féin introduced Legislation to effect this,” he said.

No Laois town has been included in the Government moves to control rents. There are more than 1,300 on Laois County Council's waiting list for housing.