Crime journalist to walk the walk to prevent crime in rural south Laois community

Crime correspondent Paul Williams will lead the Woodenbridge Community Alert Blueway Walk in March to help raise funds for a new CCTV system to keep thieves out of the Laois community.

Taking place on Sunday March 19, the walk starts at 2pm from the Woodenbridge with registration from 1.15pm. This 7km trail follows the Erkina River for 3km traversing the scenic Curragh Wetlands where many species of migrant Birds make their home for the Winter before turning right into the beautiful Alluvial Woodlands to follow the forest path of Bishopswood leading to the public road.

From here the trail continues by Dereen to the finish at Newtown Mill where refreshments will be held.On the evening a monster raffle will also be held with numerous prizes on offer tickets are currently available from organising committee.

All are invited to be part of this event which will support the Woodenbridge Community Alert CCTV Project. The group have plans for installing a CCTV system at six locations in the area.

Paul Williams, a Leitrim native, in one of Ireland's leading crime journalists. In recent years he has championed the cause of rural communities faced with roaming gangs of thieves. He works with Independent Newspapers and Newstalk Radio. He has written a number of crime books and was a friend of the late Veronica Guerin.

The day will also prove a unique occasion as this trail has never been walked in its entirety before.

For information contact 0872395357