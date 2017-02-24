Spotted in Laois... a hand dryer with a political message

There is no escaping political commentary on US President Donald Trump, not even in a bathroom in Laois apparantly.

Out enjoying some time in the Thatch pub and restaurant, Killenard this week, local man and Bloom award winning garden designer Brian Burke, spotted this message on a hot air hand dryer.

"Place hands below for a short speech from Donald Trump".

"It's only when disgruntlement reaches the hand dryers in The Thatch in Killenard that I tend to take any notice. So, who the f*ck is this Trump character," Brian asked on his social media page.

"Don't worry, it'll all blow over soon!" quips one commenter.

Brian is a weekly columnist with the Leinster Express, see links below.