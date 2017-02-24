Man in custody in Portlaoise following major drugs seizure at multi-agency Laois checkpoint

Cannabis with an estimated street value of €250,000 has been seized at a Garda checkpoint on the M7.

The seizure took place this morning at Doon, Borris-in-Ossory on the M7 as part of multi agency road policing operation.

The checkpoint was conducted by Gardaí from Portlaoise along with the Health & Safety Authority, Roads Safety Authority and Revenue’s Customs Service.

During the checkpoint a car was stopped and searched by Gardaí. Cannabis herb with an estimated street value in excess of €250,000 (analysis pending) was recovered from the car.

The sole occupant of the car, a male aged in his 30s, was arrested and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Portlaoise Garda Station. A technical and forensic examination of the car and drugs seized is underway.

Separately, two drink drivers were also arrested and three cars were seized by Gardaí during this operation.

Revenue Customs made a number of detections for illegal use of fuel in motor vehicles.