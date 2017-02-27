Man released without charge following cannabis seizure at checkpoint

A man arrested last Friday after the seizure of cannabis worth €300,000 at a checkpoint on the M7 at Borris-in-Ossory has been released without charge. A file is being prepared for the DPP.

The seizure took place last Friday morning, February 24, at Doon, Borris-in-Ossory on the M7 as part of multi agency road policing operation. The checkpoint was conducted by gardaí from Portlaoise along with the Health & Safety Authority, Roads Safety Authority and Revenue’s Customs Service.

During the checkpoint a car was stopped and searched by gardaí. Cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €300,000 was recovered from the car.

The sole occupant of the car, a male aged in his 30s from the Dublin area, was arrested and detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Portlaoise Garda Station.

A technical and forensic examination of the car and drugs seized was carried out.