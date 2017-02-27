Cocaine and amphetamines seized in Mountrath

Arising from last Friday's seizure of cannabis worth €300,000 at a checkpoint on the M7, a series of follow up searches were carried out in both Dublin and Laois, with more drugs found in Mountrath on Saturday, February 25.

A garda spokesperson has confirmed to the Leinster Express that drugs believed to be amphetamines and cocaine were discovered during a search of a house in Mountrath, which was carried out with the assistance of a regional support unit.

A man aged 35 or 36 with an address in Mountrath was arrested at the scene, and the garda investigation is still ongoing.

Separately, two drink drivers were also arrested and three cars were seized by gardaí during last Friday’s operation.

Revenue Customs made a number of detections for illegal use of fuel in motor vehicles.