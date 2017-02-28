Two Laois men plead guilty to assaulting garda in Mountrath

Two Laois men have today (Tuesday, February 28) pleaded guilty at Portlaoise Circuit Court to assaulting an off-duty garda in Mountrath causing him harm.

Peter Fleming, Churchfield Heights, Castletown, and Codie Doheny, Mountrath, both pleaded guilty to one count of assault causing harm, at Market Square, Mountrath, on July 11, 2016.

Doheny’s case was adjourned to June 13 for a probation report and victim impact statement.

Fleming’s case was adjourned to next Thursday, March 9, for a victim impact statement and for sentencing.

A third accused, Gavin Doheny, Kilbricken, Mountrath, was not present in court this morning. There is also a juvenile charged in the case.

When evidence in the case was previously given in the district court, Inspector Maria Conway said that the attacked garda sustained a large number of injuries and attended with his doctor with soft tissue damage.