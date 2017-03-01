€2k bill for New York trip

A senior county councillor and the Director of Finance in Laois County Council are being dispatched to the Big Apple on St Patrick's Day to market Laois.

Emo Fine Gael councillor Tom Mulhall, who is Cathaoirleach of Laois County Council, and Gerry Murphy, are going to New York for St Patrick’s Day to fly the flag for Laois.

The four day trip is being undertaken to promote Laois to investors for jobs, and is estimated to cost €2,000, confirmed by the council last week.

“They will depart on March 14 and return on March 18, on foot of an invitation from the Laois Association in New York and subsequently ratified at the Council meeting on January 30. It is estimated that the flights and accommodation will be €2,000 approximately,” a spokesperson said.

Mr Murphy said it was fitting to go to market Laois.

“The Council has a statutory role in the economic development of Laois and it is considered fitting that our visit should endeavour to promote investment in County Laois and market the county as an investment and employment location to a global and international market,” he said.

Part of the visit includes attendance at the Business Summit on the Ireland United States Economic Relations being hosted by the Ireland-U.S. Council for Commerce and Industry in partnership with IBEC. The remaining itinerary has yet to be finalised.

Meanwhile, Laois TD and Minister for Foreign Affairs is one off to Rome and Milan in Italy on St Patrick's Day in his capacity as Minister.

Laois Rose Kate Hyland will be marching in the New York Parade proudly representing her county.