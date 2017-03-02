Clonaslee focus is on CCTV to fight criminals

Clonaslee is to install CCTV cameras in the village to fight back against crime.

Residents are to receive letters in the door asking for donations toward the cost of installing surveillance cameras in the Laois village.

Last week a house in Cash Clonaslee was stripped of belongings by burglars, who took everything from clothes, a television, cash and jewellery, right down to make-up.

It is to cost an estimated €5,800 to install CCTV cameras, it was heard at a specially held meeting in the community centre last Monday February 20.

Clonaslee Community Alert chairman Matt Barrett confirmed that it was decided to go ahead with cameras at the meeting, which he said was “poorly attended”.

“A decision was made was to go ahead with cameras as they have reduced crime in other areas. A letter will be forwarded to each house within the next week,” he said.

If residents wish to help, they can leave replies at Fallons bar, the Community Centre or with Matt Barrett.

“We have a quote of €5,800, we are hoping to have a good response back from the community in regards to this. Gardai are fully supportive of this initiative,” Mr Barrett said.

At the meeting, he welcomed new Gardaí assigned to Mountmellick, Sgt Michael O’Connell and Garda Michael Greaney.

The community alert group have repeated their warning to homeowners to be “very vigilant as a house was broken into and emptied”.

“Report anything suspicious to Gardi on 057-86-4100. Do not answer your door to strangers, use your peep hole or press your panic button,” the group say.