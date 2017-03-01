Sulkies must be a danger before gardaí can step in

Introduce legislation to ban sulkies from main thoroughfares, demanded Cllr Willie Aird at the recent meeting of the Laois Joint Policing Committee in county hall.

“No helmets. No nothing. And maybe kids sitting up on them (sulkies). Certainly they cannot be allowed to continue going up and down main thoroughfares.”

Cllr Aird also claimed there was danger of horses shying and jumping across the road.

“I have huge complaints about this,” he said.

Garda Supt Joe Prendergastsaid sulkies must be dangerours before the law can take effect.

“Sulkies are entitled to be on the road. If they are dangerous we can prosecute them. We monitor them regularly. They (sulky drivers) don’t legally have to have a helmet.”