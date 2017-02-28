Five arrested and €230,000 of Drugs Seized in Portlaoise, Kildare and Cork

As part of Operation Minstrel, an intelligence led operation targeting drug trafficking activities by organised criminals, Gardaí attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, assisted by Anglesea Street Divisional Drugs Unit, Cork and uniformed Gardaí from Naas and Portlaoise, have seized cannabis herb with an estimated value of €100,000, cocaine, ecstasy and MDMA with a combined total of €85,000 and amphetamine valued at €45,000, pending analysis.

Five people were arrested, four men and a woman.

On Tuesday Gardaí stopped and searched a car on the M8 motorway close to Portlaoise. 5kgs of cannabis herb, with an estimated value of €100,000, pending analysis was discovered and seized. One man, 35 years, was arrested at scene.

He was detained at Portlaoise Garda Station under Section 2 Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 and charged in connection with the investigation. He is due to appear before Carlow District Court tomorrow morning, Wednesday at 10.30am. He remains in Garda custody.

Follow up searches were carried out in counties Kildare and Cork. A planned search of a premises was carried out in Caragh, Naas. 3kgs of amphetamine and an amount of cash was seized. Two men, 51 and 29 years, were arrested and are currently detained under Section 2 Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Naas Garda Station.

Gardaí searched a house and a van in Glounthaune Village, Cork and recovered cocaine (620g) 1,500 ecstasy tablets and MDMA (500g) with a combined total of €85,000. A man, 32 years and a woman 29 years were arrested at scene. They were both detained at Mayfield Garda Station under Section 2 Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

The woman was released from Garda custody without charge. A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions. The man was charged in connection with the investigation and is due to appear before Cork District Court tomorrow morning, Wednesday 1st march at 10.30am. He remains in Garda custody.