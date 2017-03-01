Celeb solicitor Gerald Kean offers €10k to help build Laois Down Syndrome's 'Field of Dreams'

The famous movie quote is 'if you build it they will come' but for the Laois branch of Down Syndrome Ireland, now it is "if you donate it, he will help".

The charity which supports Laois people with Down Syndrome and their families, is planning a 'field of dreams', and now has the backing of celebrity solicitor Gerald Kean.

The solicitor met members of the charity at the Killenard Gala Ball on Friday February 24, which he attends and supports every year.

This year all proceeds from the glamorous ball were in aid of the Laois branch of Down Syndrome Ireland.

Gerald Kean was so impressed by the charity's plans for a Centre of Excellence, that he offered them €10,000 towards it.

Firstly however someone must donate three to four acres in Laois.

LDS pro Mick Gorman confirmed the generous donation to the Leinster Express.

"Gerald Kean has offered €10,000 in support if anyone will donate 3 or 4 acres of land for Down Syndrome Ireland "Laois Branch" to create their own "Field of Dreams," he said, adding that the Portlaoise / Abbeyleix area would be "ideal".

The charity aims to establish a centre where members can gain basic work skills and then find meaningful employment.

We have great plans for the future for people with an intellectual difficulty here in Laois if this opportunity can gain traction. The people of Laois have never let us down in the past and I do not expect that we will be let down this time either. Gerald Keane's generous offer to get us started has been a huge boost. Fingers crossed that we can complete the deal," Mr Gorman said, also thanking the organisers of the Gala Ball for their support this year.

"We owe a great debt of gratitude to Colette Kennedy, Marie Corcoran and Marie Molloy. Thanks also to Gerald Kean who did such a wonderful job on the night," Mr Gorman said.