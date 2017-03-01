Brexit to blame for sharp fall in new car sales in Laois

Brexit is to blame for a sharp drop in car sales in Laois and around the country according to the motor industry.

New data from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) for the month of February which show that new car registrations shows that there were just 758 new registrations in Laois in February. This compares to 871 for the same month last year down nearly 13%.

The drop in Strerling caused by Brexit is resulting in the Euro going a lot further on the import market. Used car imports shot up by 46% to 7,787 nationally in February.

New car registrations were down in all counties in February. Commenting on the figures Alan Nolan SIMI Director General said the drop is not unexpected.

“We have been anticipating lower numbers in February compared to 2016, with Brexit continuing to impact on used vehicle imports, with fewer working days this year and with less hire-drive cars because of a later Easter but these numbers are somewhat poorer than we had hoped," he said.

The Industry projections for the year suggest that new car sales could drop by 7,000 this year.