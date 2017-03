A status yellow weather warning has been issued for counties including Laois, Offaly, Carlow, Kildare and Kilkenny for this evening and tonight.

Met Éireann says westerly winds will reach mean speeds of 55 to 65km/h, with gusts of 90 to 110km/h this evening and at times tonight.

The warning in in place from from 6pm today until 9am tomorrow.