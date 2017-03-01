Trial begins of 28-year-old man charged with slashing fellow prisoner in Portlaoise Prison

The trial has started today (Wednesday, March 1) at Portlaoise Circuit Court, of a 28-year-old Cork man charged with slashing a fellow prisoner across the face at Portlaoise Prison.

Scott Morrissey (28), with an address listed at Cranford Pines, Ballincollig, Cork, is charged with assault causing harm, at Portlaoise Prison on March 30, 2014. Mr Morrissey has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The alleged injured party, Mr Ray McInerney (41), from Limerick City, today gave evidence that he was washing his face in his cell when the accused “lunged at me with a blade”, cutting him on the righthand side of the face.

Mr McInerney said that the accused then ran from the cell. He said he was in shock after the incident, and there was a lot of blood from the wound.

A medical report on Mr McInerney read into the record by State prosecutor, Mr Will Fennelly, outlined that Mr McInerney had a laceration wound on his right cheek, running from his right ear down to the angle of his mouth. The wound had to be sutured and bleeding-controlled. Mr McInerney received 22 stitches.

The court heard that the two men had been cellmates for two to three weeks before this, but Mr McInerney was moved a few days before the alleged assault.

Defence for the accused, Ms Geraldine Fitzpatrick said that Mr Morrissey had requested that Mr McInerney be moved, as Mr McInerney was suicidal.

Mr McInerney confirmed that he had spent a night in segregation due to suicidal urges. He also confirmed that when he exited the cell after the alleged assault, he, Mr McInerney, had a razor in his hand. He told the court that he had been using the razor before Mr Morrissey entered his cell and was then rinsing his face just before the alleged assault.

The trial continues.