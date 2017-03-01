Laois women urged to run for Spina Bifida charity at VHI Women's Marathon

Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Ireland (SBHI), is inviting women in Laois to enter this year’s VHI Women’s Mini Marathon and raise funds to help it to continue delivering its vital services.

The VHI Women’s Mini Marathon is celebrating 35 years and registration for this year’s event on Bank Holiday Monday, 5th June opened today (Wednesday, March 1).

It costs €20 plus a €1 processing fee to enter and the closing entry date is 28th April or when the maximum number of entries has been reached.

Women in Laois who wish to enter the Mini Marathon can do so online at vhiwomensminimarathon.ie or in The Herald newspaper

Once registered, you can contact SBHI by phoning Aideen on 087 601 8429 or by email at asutton@sbhi.iefor your marathon pack of sponsorship cards and t-shirts. Alternatively, you can fundraise on an online charity page and give us your page details.

The VHI Mini Marathon website is full of helpful resources to assist you with sponsorship ideas to fundraise for SBHI and with training tips to ensure you are race ready!

SBHI is the national organisation supporting more than 2,000 people who know Spina Bifida and/or Hydrocephalus to be a reality in their lives. Around 40 babies are born with Spina Bifida each year in Ireland - which is one of the highest incidence rates in the world – and 1 in 1,000 live births are affected by Hydrocephalus.

SBHI supports hundreds of individuals and families across Ireland as they seek to live fulfilled lives with Spina Bifida and/or Hydrocephalus.