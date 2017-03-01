Meet the enterprising Laois students behind 35 clever new business ideas

Next Wednesday March 8 offers the public a chance to see the future business leaders of Laois, when the county final of the Student Enterprise Awards opens for business.

Over 60 groups and 260 students entered this year from 7 schools around Laois, each with their own bright ideas.

They were shortlisted by each school down to 35 groups who will represent their schools at the County Final in the Heritage Hotel next Wednesday. One county winner will be chosen to represent Laois at the national final to be held on May 3 in Croke Park.

"All the students had to set up and operate their own companies, including sourcing funding. With the help of their teachers they learned how to turn a hobby or idea into a viable business opportunity," explained Honor Deevy, senior enterprise development officer with Laois Local Enterprise Office, thanking Laois schools and teachers for helping to make the programme the success it is.

Every year in Ireland, almost 15,000 second level students take part in the Student Enterprise Awards, a national initiative by Local Enterprise Offices around the country.

The public are encouraged to pop in and see the stands, open from 11.45 am on the day.