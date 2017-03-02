A third of Laois births to first time mums

A third of births registered births in Laois are to first time mums according to the latest annual figures.

Ireland recorded the EU’s top birth rate in 2015, with 14.2 babies born per 1,000 residents in the State according to EU Eurostat figures. Of the 1,182 Laois registered births in 2015, 404 or 34% were to first time mothers.

Figures publish by the Health Information and Quality Authority show that there were 1,606 births at the Maternity Unit in the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise in 2015. The differance between the Laois number and hospital's number is explained by the fact babies from outside Laois are born in the hospital and registered in their county of residence.

Births at the Portlaoise hospital have a declined by 31% from its peak in 2010 when there were more than 2,300 births at the hospital. Hiqa reported last year that 31% of babies born at the hospital in 2015 were to first time mothers.

The Laois birth rate for first time mums is slightly below the national average. Ireland's Central Statistics Office recorded that of the 65,909 births in the State during 2015, 24,867 or 38% were to first time mothers.

The figures for first time mums were published as part of a survey of Financial Brokers throughout the country, commissioned by protection specialist Royal London.

Royal London used the figures to encourage parents to take up life assurance describing it as the “forgotten financial protection”