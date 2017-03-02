Witnesses sought after man attacked and robbed in Portlaoise

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a man was attacked and robbed in Portlaoise last night.

The man, who is his early 20s, was attacked by three men on the Ridge Road at around 9pm on Wednesday night.

It's understood his hands were restrained behind his back, while he was punched in the face and then robbed of cash and other belongings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 8674100.