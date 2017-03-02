Car robbed in broad day light in Stradbally

Gardaí are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a car stolen in broad daylight in Stradbally.

The VW black Golf car, registration plate 152 RN 216, was parked outside McKeon Stone when it was taken at around 1.30pm on Wednesday, March 1. The car was owned by an employee of the well-known Laois company which is located across the road from Brockley Court housing estate.

It is understood that the a female aged in her twenties, who had been living locally, was seen in the vicinity at the time. CCTV footage has been provided to gardaí. The car was last seen heading in the direction of Portlaoise.

Anyone who may have seen the car can contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 8674100