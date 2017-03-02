€180,000 Lotto silver lining on the cards for one Laois lotto player

There could be a big silver lining for the buyer of a lucky lotto quick pick in Portlaoise.

The big prize in this week's€13million draw sold in Dublin but one Laois ticket holder could be in for a nice second place windfall.

The Dublin winner of the March 2 draw won a massive €12,849,224 Lotto jackpot. However, another lucky SuperValu customer in Portlaoise got more than they bargained for yesterday.

The Match 5 + Bonus prize is €179,034 and the sole winning Quick Pick ticket was sold at the Supervalu store on Abbeyleix Road, Portlaoise.

However, the winner remains a mystery so National Lottery urges anybody who bought a ticket in this week's draw at the SuperValu branch to check their numbers.

The winning numbers drawn were 2, 15, 19, 26, 37, 38 and the Bonus number 39.

The National Lottery advises all players to check their tickets. If you’re the lucky ticketholder, sign the back of the ticket and contact the National Lottery Prize Claims Team on 01 836 4444.