Portarlington gets all set to show why it is an enterprising town with a vibrant community

Businesses, sports clubs and community groups in Portarlington are being encouraged to get involved in the upcoming Enterprise Town event.

Portarlington is the latest local town to be selected as Bank of Ireland ‘Enterprise Town’ in 2017. The project was launched this week where the local organising committee met with Bank officials to plot out the campaign to promote the town that bridges the border between Laois and Offaly.

Bank of Ireland says it is very excited to host the ‘Enterprise Town’ initiative in Port and is delighted to see the great level of support from the local communities for the initiative and are calling on businesses and community groups to get involved.

Similar events have taken place in Mountmellick, Rathdowney Durrow and Abbeyleix. They have proved a huge success in showing off what is great about communities. The Bank and local organising committee will be hoping the people of Port in Laois and Offaly get behind the event.

The Portarlington Enterprise Town organising committee is: Colm Powell, Lillian Shiels, Ann Dunne, Julia Leavey, Mary Keogh, Eddie Fitzpatrick, Aidan Mullins, Maria Harris Branch Manager BoI Portarlington, Caroline Weldon, BoI, PJ Ralph , Area Manager, BOI.

Businesses, clubs and societies interested in taking part in the events can register by emailing Maria.Harris@boi.com or call 0877550714 or calling into the Portarlington branch to speak to a member of staff. Also registrations can be completed via the Love Port office email: info@loveport.ie