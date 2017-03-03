Lady footballer with Ballylinan club charged with assaulting Carlow player

The trial of a lady footballer with St Anne’s Football Club in Ballylinan charged with assaulting a rival player from Vale Wanderers Carlow during a soccer match has been adjourned, as an essential witness in the case has taken ill.

Mary Lawless (32), of Athy, Co. Kildare, was charged with assault causing harm, at St Anne’s Football Club, Ballylinan, on March 22, 2015.

The alleged assault took place on the pitch during a match between St Anne’s and Vale Wanderers.

The alleged injured party is Ms Orla Sheehy, of Old Leighlin, Carlow.

The trial was due to begin today (Friday, March 3), but Judge Keenan Johnson today told the jury that one essential witness in the case had taken ill and was in hospital, meaning that the trial could not proceed.

The matter was listed for the next sittings of the circuit court, in June.

Judge Johnson said it should be a relatively short trial. State prosecutor, Mr Will Fennelly agreed, saying that “a day will see out the evidence”.