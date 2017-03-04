Gales and strong winds set to sweep the country through Sunday

National weather warnings are in place as high winds reaching gale force at times set to sweep across the Ireland.

While the weather has not been given storm status Met Éireann has issued but Orange and Yellow weather warnings in the wake of what has been a wet and windy spell of weather.

A Status Orange gale warning is in place for westerly winds will reach gale force 8 or strong gale force 9 on Saturday night and during Sunday morning on both east and west coasts. A national Status Yellow alert has been issued for high west to northwest winds to sweep across the country through Saturday night and Sunday.

Early morning rain on Sunday will turn increasingly to showers through the day with brighter weather developing in the afternoon. Highs of 6 to 9 degrees.

The outlook for the week ahead is for the continued unsettled conditions, still cold at first but turning milder from Tuesday

Sunday night is expected to be rather windy with showery rain in places on Sunday night and clear periods developing. Winds easing overnight with some frost and risk of icy patches in places with overnight lows of 0 to 3 degrees Celsius.

Another band of rain will push in by Monday morning but it is expected to be brighter elsewhere with scattered showers. Highest temperatures will range from 5 or 6 degrees Celsius in the southwest, to 8 or 9 degrees Celsius elsewhere in moderate to fresh westerly winds.

Monday night is liked to by cold and mostly dry with frost developing for a time as temperatures fall to between -1 to +2 degrees Celsius. Frost will clear from the southwest and west as thickening cloud brings rain there by dawn.

Widespread rain is forecast by Tuesday afternoon becoming heavy in places with fresh to strong south to southeast winds which will bring overall milder conditions.

Wednesday to Friday next week is forecast to be milder with daytime temperatures rising into the low teens but still changeable with some wet and windy weather at times but drier periods as well. Night frosts not expected