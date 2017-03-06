Laois Labour back SIPTU president to become party chairman

The Laois Labour Party has added their support and endorsed SIPTU president, Jack O’ Connor in his bid to become Chairman of the Labour Party.

The outcome will be decided by vote at the Party’s annual conference to be held this year in Wexford on April 21-23.

The motion supporting O'Connor was proposed by Cllr Noel Tuohy and seconded by Paddy Quinn, senior Vice-President with Impact trade union at the Laois Labour Executive meeting.

The branch also put forward a motion for the forthcoming conference seeking that all future leadership contests be decided by a vote of the Party membership. The Laois membership are unimpressed that they were not afforded such an opportunity on this occasion.

The executive also congratulated Branch Secretary, Eoin Barry for taking up the position of Area Representative in the Portarlington/Graiguecullen electoral area.

Following a discussion it was the view of the meeting that the current Government could collapse this year and it was agreed that Laois Labour would field a candidate in that eventuality.