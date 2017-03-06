Fianna Fáil's spokesperson on health meets consultants and GPs on the future of Portlaoise hospital

An alternative plan to downgrading Portlaoise hospital has been presented in person to Fianna Fáil's health spokesperson by Laois GPs and hospital consultants.

The doctors met with Billy Kelleher TD, and Sean Fleming TD along with Laois Fianna Fáil's County Councillors in Laois.

Dep Fleming said The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the ongoing uncertainty created by the HSE Senior Management regarding Accident and Emergency services in the Midland Regional Hospital, Portlaoise.

The Consultants outlined the new arrangements in relation to the Maternity Department in Portlaoise and how they are working in conjunction with the Coombe Hospital in Dublin. The GPs and the Consultants have prepared a detailed plan: The Future of Acute Services at MRH Portlaoise, which they discussed in detail at the meeting.

"This is an excellent plan which should be supported and it takes a positive approach to delivering services in Portlaoise rather than the negative approach embedded in the minds of some senior mangers in the HSE.

"Fianna Fáil supports the plan put forward by the GPs and consultants and is determined to protect and enhance services in the Midland Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Billy Kelleher TD thanked those present at the meeting for their valuable information and advice and said the Party will continue to support services in Portlaoise," said Dep Fleming.

In view of the ongoing overcrowding in our A&E Department and in our hospitals, Deputy Fleming said he has questioned the "mindset of Senior HSE Managers" who are spending their time drawing up plans to reduce A&E services when they should be spending their time and energies in seeking how to improve services rather than making matters worse for the general public.

FF politicians met the doctors, on February 28, ahead of a meeting between the Minister for Health Simon Harris and the doctors later in March.