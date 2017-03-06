Shotgun stolen in burglary at Ballylinan

Gardai are appealing for witnesses after a shotgun was stolen from a house in Ballylinan at the weekend.

Three houses, all unoccupied at the time, were broken into at Ballintubbert, Ballylinan, some time between 11.30am and 9pm on Saturday, March 4.

In one case, the robbers disabled the house’s security system by knocking the alarm and sensors off the wall before gaining entry.

From one house, the culprits took both a shotgun and a hoover, a garda spokesperson has confirmed to the Leinster Express.

Cash was taken from a second house, while it has yet to be confirmed what was taken from the third residence.

In all cases, entry was gained through a rear window or door.

The garda spokesperson has said that there is concern over the theft of the shotgun in the burglary, as it is unknown what manner of criminal stole the firearm and in what capacity it could be used.

The gardaí are also seeking witnesses in relation to a break-in to a house in Pine Villa, Portarlington, on a date between February 24 and March 4.

The homeowners returned from holiday to discover their house ransacked. It is not known what was taken in the burglary.

The garda spokesperson reminded all homeowners to be responsible for their home security, and said that houses without alarms could be repeat targets for thieves.

Anyone with any information on any of these burglaries should contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 05786 74100.