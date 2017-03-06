Green light for five local authority homes in Rathdowney

The green light has been given for five new local authority homes in Rathdowney.

The Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government has issued Stage 1 Approval under the Local Authority Housing Construction Programme (i.e. Capital Appraisal Approval in Principal), for the houses.

Laois TD and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Charlie Flanagan welcomed the announcement for a site on Main St.

“I welcome today’s announcement. This is a good news story and positive news for the people of Rathdowney. Over the past number of months Cllr John King has made a strong case for delivery of additional housing in the Rathdowney area. It is planned that the new housing units will comprise of two bedroom houses will be built at a total cost of €876,236,” he said.

Minister Flanagan said delivery of additional housing units is "a top priority". He commended Laois County Council Chief Executive John Mulholland, and Laois County Council staff who worked on this proposal”