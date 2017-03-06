Leinster Express/ Portlaoise Heritage Hotel People of the Year Awards

The Leinster Express is delighted to announce the Laois People of the Year Awards, in conjunction with Portlaoise Heritage Hotel and Gerry Browne Jewellers.

The new Laois People of the Year Awards will showcase and highlight the best of the county, acknowledging the breadth and depth of talent that resides in Laois, and the often unseen work that takes place at community level.

Each month a Laois person of the month will be chosen by the Leinster Express.

The process will culminate in an awards ceremony in January in the Portlaoise Heritage Hotel, at which an overall Person of the Year will be announced.

The Leinster Express has a proud tradition of hosting the Awards, dating back to the 1970s.

"After a hiatus of a few years, we are obviously delighted to be hosting the Awards again," said Pat Somers, Editor. "These Awards are primarily a celebration of Laois. They highlight and acknowledge the many different facets of the county, and what it has to offer.

"Sometimes we can be a little slow or reticent in talking ourselves up as a county. The amount of activity and talent that resides in Laois is something that can all too easily be overlooked, and these Awards afford us an opportunity to acknowledge people in a variety of fields and endeavours."

Angela Devitt, Sales and Marketing Manager at the Portlaoise Heritage Hotel, said the Hotel was delighted to be involved.

"The All New Portlaoise Heritage Hotel is extremely proud to be sponsors of these awards. The Hotel has had a €7 million investment throughout 2016 and we are very keen to be back working with the local community of Laois, and to engage with all customers new and existing, and these awards afford us an opportunity to do this. We feel this is a great initiative and wish the very best of luck to the nominees."

Keep an eye online at www.leinsterexpress.ie, on our Facebook and Twitter accounts and in the paper for more details to follow.

Pat Somers – Editor