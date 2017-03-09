'Best foot forward' for Slieve Bloom bike trail

The recently approved mountain bike trail planned in the Slieve Bloom mountains has the full backing of Laois County Council, who intend to meet Coillte this week to hear their plans.

The 73km trail crossing the mountains from Laois to Offaly, has the potential to bring in thousands of visitors a month, and would include cafés and bike hire facilties. Both counties approved planning permission last month.

Laois CEO John Mulholland will seek to meet Coillte once the appeal period is up.

“We will meet Coillte and then come back to the councillors regarding a program of works, and how will be be promoting it. We will put our best foot forward,” John Mulholland said.

The €4m trail is in the pipeline since 2010. Last April Coillte hoped to have the first stage open by Summer 2017.