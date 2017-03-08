A get-together for Laois Rose contestants

The 2017 Laois Rose contestants all met up recently to hear about what fun lies ahead, at a welcome evening in the Portlaoise Heritage Hotel.

Over a dozen lovely roses from Laois are already signed up for this year's competition.

“It was great for the the girls to meet each other for the first time. There were a lot of nerves at the beginning of the evening but they soon evaporated when the girls got chatting to each other, and got a chance to ask their questions,” said Lyn Moloney, Laois Rose co-ordinator.

Last Sunday March 5 the Roses enjoyed the hospitality of the Portlaoise Heritage Hotel, which also hosts the Laois Rose Selection on April 30.

Selection night is always full of entertainment, glamour and above all great fun, as the judges choose who will represent Laois in Tralee at the Rose of Tralee International Festival, with an audience of supporters cheering in support.

The Laois Rose will receive an array of Tipperary Crystal and the coveted Laois Rose Sash.

“Those who take part need to prepare themselves the experience of a lifetime and will make

great friends along the way,” said Steve Cronly, Commercial Manager, Rose of Tralee.

The Laois Selection event is media partnered by the Leinster Express, ensuring both online and print coverage.

There is still time to apply, open to girls aged 18 to 27. Complete the form on www.roseoftralee.ie.