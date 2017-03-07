Gardaí investigating fourth burglary in Ballylinan

Gardaí are investigating a house burglary in Ballintubbert, Ballylinan in which an assortment of coins were taken.

The theft took place sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning, March 4 and 5.

This is the fourth burglary to have taken place in the area. Three houses were broken into in the area on Saturday, March 4. A shotgun was taken from one of the houses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda station on 057 86 74100.