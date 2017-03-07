Quad bike stolen in Portarlington

Gardaí have appealed for information following the theft of a green Kawaski quad bike from a shed in the Crannagh area of Portarlington.

The robbery took place sometime between 11.30pm and 7am on Sunday/Monday, March 5 and 6.

Gardaí are also investigating a theft from a car in the town which took place on February 28. A handbag was taken from the car.

Anyone with any information on both cases is asked to contact Portarlington or Portlaoise Gardaí.