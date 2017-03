Housing estates, Tidy Towns groups, schools and community groups can pick up free trees this week from Laois County Council, as part of National Tree Week, from March 5 to 12.

Tree week is in conjunction with the Tree Council of Ireland, and sponsored by Applegreen and Coillte, which is offering the saplings.

Contact Maeve Flynn, Horticulturist at 057 86 64166 or mflynn@laoiscoco.ie by Wednesday March 8.