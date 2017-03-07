Court - Seven cannabis plants valued by gardaí at €5,600 'for personal use'

A Polish national claimed that seven cannabis plants he was growing in his home were for personal use only.

Marcin Gora (25), 7 Watermill Square, Monasterevin, was charged with cultivation of cannabis, on November 22 last.

Inspector Jer Glavin gave evidence that seven cannabis plants were found at the accused’s home, valued at €5,600.

Defence for the accused said the drugs were for the accused’s own personal use.

Judge Alan Mitchell remarked that this was a lot for one’s own use, to which the prosecuting garda, Detective James Young agreed.

Det Young gave evidence that seven fully grown plants were discovered. When arrested and interviewed, the accused said he had set up the growhouse for his own use.

Judge Mitchell asked, from the detective’s experience, how many plants would normally be found for personal use.

Det Young replied one.

“Having seven plants doesn’t make sense to me,” said Judge Mitchell. “He was hardly given them as a Christmas present was he?”

Defence said that the accused, a Polish national living in Ireland some three years, is in employment and contributing to society.

Fining the accused €800, Judge Mitchell asked: “Are you interested in plants, any other plants? These plants are only going to lead you into trouble.”