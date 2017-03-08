Court - Laois men plead guilty to garda assault in Mountrath

Three Laois men have pleaded guilty at the circuit court to assaulting an off-duty garda in Mountrath causing him harm.

Peter Fleming, Churchfield Heights, Castletown; Codie Doheny, Mountrath; and Gavin Doheny, Kilbricken, Mountrath, all pleaded guilty to one count of assault causing harm, at Market Square, Mountrath, on July 11, 2016.

Codie Doheny’s case was adjourned to June 13 for a probation report and victim impact statement.

Fleming’s case was adjourned to this Thursday, March 9, for a victim impact statement and for sentencing.

Gavin Doheny's case was adjourned to June 13 for a probation report and victim impact statement.

There is also a juvenile charged in the case.

When evidence in the case was previously given in the district court, Inspector Maria Conway said that the attacked garda sustained a large number of injuries and attended with his doctor with soft tissue damage.