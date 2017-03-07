Number of locals fined for Revenue offences including cigarette and alcohol smuggling

A number of locals have appeared on the latest Tax Defalulters list in relation to a number of offences including the Misuse of Marked Mineral Oil, the Illegal Selling of Cigarettes and Cigarette and Alcohol Smuggling.

Brian Cashin of Clonurk, Ballyfin was fined €2,500 for the Misuse of Marked Mineral Oil.

John Paul Delaney of 70 De Vesci Court, Portlaoise was fined €2,500 for the same offence.

Olufemi Jayeola of 119 Montague Hotel, Emo was fined €2,500 for cigarette smuggling.

Margaret Conroy of 6 Green Road, Portlaoise was fined €2,500 for the illegal selling of cigarettes.

John Joseph Nevin of 21 Grove Park, Mountmellick was fined €2,500 for the same offence.

Shieguole Pukelevicene of Clonincurragh, Mountrath was fined €2,500 for the illegal selling of cigarettes and €2,500 for alcohol smuggling.