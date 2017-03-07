Litter wardens 'not just lounging around' in Portlaoise

Battle against dumping takes to the streets in Portlaoise

'Not just lounging around, we're watching you" is the social media message from Laois litter wardens this week, as they continue a battle against illegal dumping by removing a couch in Portlaoise that was sitting on the side of a busy bypass road for the past month.

Environment staff posed for a photo at the offending couch, with some of the mobile cameras they are now using to record evidence of people dumping.

Two more cameras are to be purchased, while a contractor is being sought to give the county a once off clean-up.

Laois County Council CEO John Mulholland is holding a special meeting with councillors this week to gather ideas on dumping and littering, which he has called "acts of environmental vandalism against the people of Laois".

The public are being asked to help, by reporting a litter pollution complaints.

The Freephone confidential litter hotline is 1800 32 32 30. Complaints can also be reported by calling into or phoning County Hall during working hours on 057 – 8664000, and asking to speak to a member of the Environment team.

Complaints can also be emailed to envcomplaints@laoiscoco.ie, or via the Contact/Report it features on www.laois.ie

"The public can also help by keeping their own properties/business premises clean and litter free," said Environment staff member Martina Bracken.

Clean up Laois Week takes place from April 3 to 7, when the council will assist communities to clean their own areas.