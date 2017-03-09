Laois commuters invited to give feedback on Irish Rail services

The many Laois commuters and train users have been invited to join Irish Rail feedback panels.

The State-owned train company has invited its customers across Ireland to give their input.

"We would like to invite customers to participate in Iarnród Éireann Customer Feedback Panels. The overall aim of this research is to gather customer feedback on rail services. This research will be carried out in conjunction with Behaviour & Attitudes research company," said the company..

"We welcome your feedback. By sharing your views and experiences this valuable insight will assist us to better understand your journey and requirements," said Irish Rail.

There are three stations in Laois: Portlarington, Portlaoise and Ballybrophy. All stations are busy commuter stops but Ballybrophy has come under pressure in recent times over the sustainability of the Ballybrophy to Limerick line.

Portarlington station benefited from extensive overhaul with a new car park and longer platform. This was part-funded by the Border, Midlands, West EU structural funds. It is on the busy Dublin to west of Ireland line.

Portlaoise has not benefited from the same level of investment though there is talk that former school lands could be used for a badly needed new for a car park. Extra services were added to the Portlaoise line during the boom but new train services that use the new Phoenix Park line in Dublin to not extend to Portlaoise.

Irish Rail invested heavily in Portlaoise in recent years when it set up its train maintenance depot on the outskirts of town.

The closing date for joining is Sunday 19th March, 2017. You can register here to give your opinion on services in Laois to Irish Rail.