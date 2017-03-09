Gardaí are investigating three more burglaries in Ballylinan which took place on Wednesday.

The break-ins happened in the Maganey area between 7am and 5pm. All the houses were unoccupied at the time.

In one instance, the raiders climbed over an electric gate, and knocked the alarm system off a wall.

Cash and electronic items were taken in the raids.

Garda are appealing for information and believe these robberies are linked to a series of break ins in the Ballintubbert area.